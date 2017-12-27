Karnataka elections: Sindhanur Assembly constituency

"Sindhanur is a town and a major taluk in Raichur District. The town is an important commercial, industrial and educational center in the Raichur district.

Amba Mutt is a village near Somalapura in the Sindhanur taluk. Sri Amba Devi Temple is located in the village. This temple is largely atteneded by people due to fair held in the month of Pushya.

The other important places of worship are Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt, Sri Channabasaveshwara Temple, Yallamma Temple, Sri Kannika Parameshwari Temple and Sri Venkateshwara Temple.

  • No. 1 Taluk for state revenue source.
  • No. 1 Sona Masuri rice-growing taluk in Karnataka State. 
  • No. 1 in tractor sales for India, with 12 dealerships selling around 1200 tractors per year.
  • Highest use of fertilizers and pesticidesin Karnataka State.
  • Most Popular Cooperative bank Suco Bank established its First Branch here.
  • Most Popular House Anugraha Nilaya established On 2002.

As of 2001 India census, Sindhanur had a population of 61,292 (51% male, 49% female). Sindhanur has an average literacy rate of 54 per cent. The total number of electors are 206867. Among them 103349 electors are male and 103498 are female.

The current MLA is Badarli Hampanagouda from Janata Dal (Secular). He assumed office in 2013 by winning 13,016 votes. "

