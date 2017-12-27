Karnataka elections: Shorapur Assembly constituency

Shorapur is a town and taluka in Yadgir district of North Karnataka. The major occupation of people in Shorapur is farming. Shorapur is a large producer of cotton, pulses and paddy.

Agriculture in the district mainly depends upon the rainfall and the net area irrigated to net area sown is 14 per cent, which is below the state average of 24 per cent.

Shorapur is a busy little town, very dusty because of the ongoing development work. Major attractions are The Fort (Darbar), Taylor Manzil, Gopalswami Temple, Jain Temple, Sri Kottur Basaveshwar Devastan Near Khanapur and Devar baavi. Shorapur is also known for the Sri Venugopla Swami Temple.

The story behind Taylor Manzil is very interesting. This bungalow is a home to Meadows Taylor, the author of 'Megalithic Tombs and other Ancient Remains in the Deccan'. Taylor was an Anglo-Indian administrator during British rule in India. Taylor studied the laws, geology, and the antiquities of India. He introduced India and its culture to the West through his books such as Confessions of a Thug, Tippoo Sultan, Tara, etc. Taylor was one of the foremost early experts on megaliths.

Shorapur has an average literacy rate of 55 per cent. Male literacy is 65 per cent while the female literacy is 46 per cent. There is no railway station near to Shorapur in less than 10 km.

Congress party's Raja Venkatappa Naik is the MLA from Shorapur. Naik defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s Narasimhanayak by 4075 votes in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections.

