Karnataka elections: Shikaripura Assembly constituency

Lying between the plain land of Bayaluseeme and tropical forests of Malenadu is the Shikaripura assembly constituency. Hometown for former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa, the town is multi ethnic with people from Kuruba, Gudigar, Lingayath, Lambaani, Havyak, Muslim, Christian communities.

This was the capital of Banavasi Nadu during 12th century. Keshareshwara temple, Panchalinga temple. Kaithaleshwara and Thripuramthakeshwara temple are known for the architectural beauty.

Belligave, Bandalike, Uduthadi, Talagunda and Madagamasuru Tank are some places of interest around the constituency. Thalagunda has several inscriptions in Pranshwara temple, which is worth to visit. To the east of Thalagunda 'Prabhudeva Gaddige' is situated.

BS Yeddyurappa won from the constituency in 2013 assembly polls under his own party KJP and later he merged his party with BJP. After he became an MP, he had to resgin as a MLA and by-elections were held.

BY Raghavendra from BJP is the current MLA who won against HS Shantaverappa Gowda from Congress.

OneIndia News