Karnataka elections: Shahapur Assembly constituency

Shahapur is a city and taluka headquarter located in Yadgir district of North Karnataka. The Shahpur Taluka contains thirty-six panchayat villages.

As per the mythology the old name of Shahapur was ""Sagar"". After the Muslim attack the name of the city was changed to Nusratabad. As per historians, after attack ""Sagar ""village was shifted to the other side of the hill line and the original Sagar was abandoned for some time and it was called as ""Halu Sagar"". As time passes and now it is called as ""Hali sagar"" means Old Sagar. The area between Krishna and Bhima river is called ""Sagara Nadu"". It consists of Shahapur, Surpur (Shorapur) and Jewargi talukas.

Sleeping Buddha Hill, made up of four hills looks like 'sleeping buddha'. The hill is made up of 4 small hills that gives the impression of sleeping Buddha when viewed horizontally in Southwest direction. Sleeping Buddha Hill lies between Bheemarayanagudi and Shahapur and Karnataka State highway 16 passes near to the hill. It is one of the main attractions of Shahapur town.

Shahapur is also famous for temples and fort. The Chara Basaveshwara Temple in the town is surrounded by hills in all directions. Its annual function ""jatre"" is celebrated every year in April. Thousands of people gather for this special event.

Shahapur has an average literacy rate of 52 per cent in which male literacy is 61 per cent and female literacy is 43 per cent.

KJP's Guru Patilshiraval is the current MLA from Shahpur. He defeated Congress party's Sharanabasappagouda Darshanpur by 5,796 votes in the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections.

