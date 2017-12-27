Karnataka elections: Sedam Assembly constituency

"Sedam or Seram is a town in Gulbarga district. Sedam was also known as Sedimba in ancient times. It is famous for its Shahabad stones which are used for construction. A lot of quarries around Sedam mine these stones to sell both uncut and polished.

Some of the ancient temples in Sedam town are Madhava trilingeshwara Eshwara Temple, Kottala Basaveshwara Temple, Manvikeshwara Temple, Panchalingeshwara Temple, Bananti Kambha, Jwalamukhi statues and Ganapa Navakoti Narayana Temple, Karadagiri Hanuman Temple, Laxmi Narayan Temple, Hingulambika Temple, Sadesab Darga, Masjid-e-Mahal, Mecca Masjid.

The Sedam Town Municipal Council has population of 39,341 of which 19,816 are males while 19,525 are females as per report released by Census India 2011.Its a general category constituency had always sent male candidate to the assembly. The current MLA Sharan Prakash Patil from INC is representing the Sedam constituency in Gulbarga District. He is also the Minister for Medical Education in the Government of Karnataka. He assumed office on 19 May 2013 preceded by S.A. Ramdas.

The food grain industry is also big here, especially with Toor dal which is being sent to far away places in Tamil Nadu."

