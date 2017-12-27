Karnataka elections: Sandur Assembly constituency

Sanduru is the administrative head of Sanduru taluk. This town which lies to the south of Hosapete is surrounded by villages like, Dowlthpur, Ramgad, Swamihalli, Donimalai which are known for its natural beauty along with Sanduru.

Sanduru lies on the southern edge of Vijayanagara metropolitan area. The region has many Manganese and iron ore companies as Sanduru has deposits of manganese and hematite.

It is one of the most beautiful hill station which has an outstanding valley. Visitors can see one of the famous forts of this place. The fort is a significant monument left behind by the Maratha rulers.

Once famous for its lush green fields and blue hills have lost its natural beauty owing to the town's mineral wealth which has become its bane. A lot of the greenery has been axed in the name of development.

"See Sanduru in September," declared Mahatma Gandhi during one of his visits to the place.

Donimalai Mine is an iron mine owned by the National Mineral Development Corporation and Subbarayanahalli Mine, an iron ore owned by Mysore Minerals Limited.

Sanduru has a tropical savannah climate which lies on the border Bellary and Hospet. The climate in sandur is cooler than surroundings due to its elevation. Sandur receives around 750mm rainfall but it has seen more than1000mm of rainfall.

E Tukaram is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

