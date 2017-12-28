Karnataka elections: Ranibennur Assembly constituency

Ranebennuru is the City Municipal Council in Haveri district in Karnataka.

The Tungabhadra River flows along the southern border of Ranebennur taluk. Another river, the Kumadvathi, which originates from Madagh Masur Lake flows from Hirekerur taluk and enters Ranebennur taluk which then joins the Tungabhadra river.

The town has an agrarian population and they predominantly depend on Cotton and jowar for which the semi-arid climate of the district is suitable. Coconut, brinjal, maize, betel leaves, and tomatoes are the other crops grown here.

Much of the agricultural output is dependent on the southwest monsoon and hence gets challenging at times.

Sericulture, another farming is growing in popularity among the farmers. Mulberry plants are grown and silkworm larvae are fed cut-up mulberry leaves. This is a labour-intensive activity which is well suited to this region.

Ranebennur is home to a rich commodity market such as cotton yarn, cottonseed, oil seeds, red chilli, betel nut, and betel leaf are traded here.

Ranebennur has a seed multiplication industry. Several seed companies are located and operate in the city. It is also known for its cloth market.

Among other markets, Ranebennur is also known for its saree market.

KB Koliwad is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

