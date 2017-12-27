Karnataka elections: Raichur Assembly constituency

Raichur is a city municipality in the district of Raichur. It is located between Krishna and Tungabhadra rivers. The district of Raichur was a part of the Hyderabad State till the re-organisation of State on 1st November 1956.

Raichur has a rich history, having been a part of various empires, such as the Bahmanis and Vijayanagara and Hyderabad. Among the historical attractions in the district is the Raichur Fort, built in 1294. Also notable is the nearby town of Anegundi, which has a number of monuments from the Vijayanagara empire, including the Ranganatha temple, Pampa Lake and Kamal Mahal,

MahaLaxmi Temple is located in a nearby village, Kallur, at a distance of 20 km from Raichur.

The major tourist attractions of Raichur are Anegundi,Ranganatha Temple, Huchchappayana Matha,Pampa Sarovara, the Kamal Mahal and Nava Brindavana.

Raichur district is one of few places in India with gold resources. Hatti Gold Mines are situated in district, around 90 km away from Raichur city.

The district is also known for its paddy fields and its rice is of extremely superior quality. Raichur has numerous rice mills which exports high quality rice to different countries. It has also got a good trading market in cotton industry.

The total number of electors are 204762. Among them 103930 electors are male and 100751 are female. The current MLA is Dr S. Shivaraj Patil from Janata Dal (Secular).

