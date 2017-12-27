Karnataka elections: Nagthan Assembly constituency

Nagathan is a village in the Bijapur district of North Karnataka. Nagathan is located 17 km from district headquarters Bijapur. It is a reserved constituency for Scheduled Caste.

There is a belief among the people that, cobras resided in groups at this place. That is how this village has come to be known as Nagathan. In this village, there are three famous temples - Birasidswer, Udayaswer and Mallikarjun Swamy.

Nagathan has basic infrastructure with a primary school, a government hospital, a high school and a PU college. Agriculture is the main livelihood for most of the families with crops such as jawar, wheat, cotton, dunflower being grown.

Congress party's Raju Alagur is the current MLA from this constituency. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, Alagur defeated Janata Dal (Secular)'s Devanand Phulsing Chavan by 667 votes.

OneIndia News