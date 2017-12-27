Karnataka elections: Manvi Assembly constituency

Manvi is a town in Raichur district. It is one of the taluks in the district.

Manvi is the hometown of another great and oldest Masque Jumma-Masjid which is located on Cement road. The Masjid is ancient and the interiors are purely designed with Black stones. Manvi is also famous for the ancient Manvi Fort that is located on a hill. Every year, on August 15 and January 26, the National Flag is hoisted on top of the fort.

This is the hometown of the great Madhva follower and dasa Sri Jagannatha Dasa, who wrote the Harikathamruthasara. Sri Chowdeshwari, Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy temples are located on the hill that covers the old town in a semi-circle and also Sri Annamayya taata self-styled Holy man has many followers. Manvi is famous for celebrating Mohaarram and Dasara Jamboo Sawari.

It has cotton and paddy fields irrigated by water from the Tunga Bhadra left bank canal.

As of 2011 census, Manvi had a population of 46,465. Males constitute 51 per cent of the population and females 49 per cent. Manvi has an average literacy rate of 47 per cent. The total number of electors is 206867. Among them 103349 electors are male and 103498 are female.

G. Hampayya Sahukar Ballatagi is the current MLA. He represents Manvi constituency from Indian National Congress.

