Karnataka elections: Kundgol Assembly constituency

Kundagol is a town in a Dharwad district. Famous for art and music, it is the birthplace of Rambhau Kundgolkar (popular as Pandit Sawai Gandharva ), a well known Hindustani musician who was a guru to renowned classical singers Gangubai Hangal and Bhimsen Joshi.

It is said that Pandit Bhimsen Joshi travelled all over the country looking for an elusive guru. Finally, a musician advised him to return home as the best guru was actually very near to his home, Sawai Gandharva in Kundgol. The Nadgir family of Kundgol is known for patronising Hindustani music.

To cater to the needs of cultural activities in Dharwad, the city boasts of an opera house Savai Gandharava Natyagraha named after this great Hindustani musician.

At Kundgol, there is a huge Shiva temple of the 11th century called Shri Shambhulingeshwara Temple, built by Western Chalukyas. It is built with highly polished stones, which are dovetailed into one another. The carvings and images on the pillars are well cut. On the side of the doorsteps of the temple, carvings of the Lion face a long scroll issuing from its mouth.

Kundagol also comes under the core area of Western Chalukyas The existence of 11th century Shri Shambhulingeshwara temple supports this claim. Prior to 1948, Kundgol was a non-contiguous part of the princely state of Jamkhandi.

Channabasappa Satyappa Shivalli is the sitting MLA and he won against Chikkangoudra Siddangouda Ishwargoud of KJP with a margin of 21,072 votes.

