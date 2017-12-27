Karnataka elections: Kudligi Assembly constituency

Kudligi is a panchayat town located in the district of Bellary in Karnataka. One of its oldest temples is Shri Hulikunteraya Temple, Bommaghatta (Brahmaghatta) which is 23 km away from the town.

The attraction of the place is that Mahatma Gandhi's chithabhasma is placed in a playground called Mahadeva Mylara. Yet another attraction of the place is the big Banyan tree troops which is near the town.

The region also has its beauty from two forest area which is located here, Jarmali Forest and Shivapura Forest. Kudligi's population is mainly agrarian and depends on both agriculture and mining. Tamarind and its parts are grown in this region. Gudekote forest in Kudligi is known for bears and Jarmali is known for custard apple in the forest.

Major temples in Kudligi are Sollamma temple, Ooramma temple,and Kottala Anjaneya temple.

B Nagendra is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency for the second consecutive term. Though in the first term, he won as a BJP candidate, the second witnessed him win the election as an independent candidate. He beat Indian National Congress's Venkatesh both times.

OneIndia News