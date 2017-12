Karwar is a city in Karnataka being the headquarter of Uttara Kannada district in the Southern western cost of India. Karwar Town was built by British in the year 1857 after the Mutiny.

Karwar is much influenced by Bombay Province. It has Kannada as the state language, local language of Karwar Konkani, Marathi, a portion of Urdu language. Karwar is an agricultural region. The main agriculturists are Komarpanth, Gauda, Gunagi.

