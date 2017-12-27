Karnataka elections: Kampli Assembly constituency

Kampli which is situated just about 15 km from the famous Hampi is a town located in Bellary district. Kampli is an economic hub for its surrounding villages. The region is an agrarian town and depends on Thungabhadra for irrigation.

The major crops in this area are paddy, sugar cane, banana and coconut. Kampli has around 20 rice mills. On every Tuesday, vendors with their commodities assemble in the town's market for business. Kampli is well connected by road to Gangavathi, Hospet and Bellary.

Kampli has various educational institutions, primary schools, high schools for girls and even colleges. Some of the noted schools and colleges are government first grade college, Shamiachand college, Kalmat high school, government girls high school, Vidyaranya ITI college, Pragathi ITI and Junior Techncal School, Keonics computer institution.

Hospet is the nearest railway station which is around 32 kms away from Kampli.

T H Suresh Babu is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to BSR Congress. He was arrested by CBI in connection with the Belikeri missing iron ore case. Babu was allegedly involved in stealing and exporting over 8 lakh tonnes of iron ore from Belikeri port.

OneIndia News