Karnataka elections: Kadur Assembly constituency

Located in the Malnad region of Karnataka, Kadur derives its name from Elk, called Kadave or Kada. Sadly, most of these animals were hunted down by the British and continue to face threat from humans till date. Kadur is in Chikkamagaluru district and was named by Mada Nayaka. The Vijayanagara rulers gave away the lands to Nayaka who witnessed a strange incident one day. When Mada Nayaka was hunting in this region, he saw that his dogs were forced to retreat by an Elk. Impressed by this incident, he founded a fort called Kadave-uru roughly translating to Elk town. An epigraph dated 1609 A.D. of Devanur calls this place as Kadaooru.

Kadur has some of the wildest mountain scenery in southern India since it is part of the Malnad region. The principal rivers are the Tunga and Bhadra, which rise near each other in the Ghats and unite to form, the Tungabhadra, a tributary of the Krishna.

Kadur is reachable by Road and Train from the state capital, Bengaluru. The bus journey takes through NH-206 just 4-5hrs. The train journey takes 3-4 hours. ""The chief natural wealth of Kadur is in its forests, which contain inexhaustible supplies of the finest timber, especially teak, and also furnish shelter for the coffee plantations. Iron is found and smelted at the foot of the hills, and corundum exists in certain localities. Wild beasts and game are numerous, and fish are abundant,"" reads an excerpt from documents of the British Era. Dandige Kallu Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple is a famous religious spot in Kadur.

Y S V Datta of the JD(S) is the current MLA from the region, he defeated Belli Prakash of KJP.

OneIndia News