Karnataka elections: Jamkhandi Assembly constituency

Jamakhandi town in Bagalkot district in North Karnataka. It is located 77 km from the district headquarters of Bagalkot district. The Royal Palace of Patwardhans is the main attraction of Jamkhandi town.

Jamkhandi was one of the Maratha Princely States of British India and was administered as part of the Bombay Presidency and later by the Deccan States Agency. Jamkhandi was founded by Gopalrao Ramchandrarao Patwardhan in 1811. Jamkhandi has an average literacy rate of 60 per cent with male literacy being 67 per cent, and female literacy 52 per cent.

In 2013 Assembly elections, Congress party's Siddu B. Nyamagouda won the constituency by securing 49145 votes and defeated independent candidate Jagadish Gudagunti who got 27993 votes.Interestingly, Nyamagouda had lost the 2008 polls to BJP's Kulkarni Shrikanth Subbrao by a margin of 19,690 votes. From 1989 to 2004, Congress' Kaluti Ramappa Meleppa had won three consecutive terms in Jamkhandi Assembly Constituency."

