Karnataka elections: Holalkere Assembly constituency

Karnataka's Social welfare minister H Anjaneya was elected from the Holalkere constituency. The mineral-rich constituency in Chitradurga district was once a hotbed of mining. Now, the town has become a nightmare for former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy who is facing charges of corruption over illegal licenses to the Janthakal mining company. The company was allegedly favoured to allow lifting of mining dump from this very constituency.

In the 10th century, Hollalkere was a major Jain settlement. Famous for its Ganesha temple built by the Nayakas, Holalkere is also a tourist spot. Lord Ganesha carved out of monolithic stone stands around 20 ft tall in the constituency. The town that celebrates teaching of social reformist Basavanna, organises 'Sharana Smaranotsava' in January every year.

The constituency is also known for its progressive areca nut crop growers. Its geographical location makes it semi Malnad. Literacy rate in Holalkere is 73 per cent which is higher than the national average of 59.5 per cent.

Present sitting MLA of Hosadurga Assembly Constituency is H Anjaneya from party Congress party and he won against M Chandrappa, KJP candidate.

