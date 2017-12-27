Karnataka elections: Hiriyur Assembly constituency

Located near Chitradurga in Karnataka, Hiriyur, earlier known as Ghanapuri, is known for its oldest dam, Mari Kanive, built on Vedavati River. It is from this river the people of the district draw water for their needs.

Although the climate is usually dry during the days, the temperature during nights in Hiriyur falls up to around 18 degree during winters.

Architectural masterpiece built during the rule of Mysore Wodeyars are one among many other specialities this place holds. The 'Santhe,' its rural markets attracts many people from other parts of Karnataka.

This constituency in Karnataka is 160 km north of Bangalore and is situated along national highway 4.The villages of Hiriyur grows coconut, paddy, groundnut etc.

Along with its reputation for its dam, Hiriyur is also known for its more than 500 year old temple of lord Shiva known as 'Terumalleshwara temple,' popularly known among the devotees as 'Dakshina Kashi.'

D Sudhakar is the current Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) representing the constituency. This is his second consecutive term as MLA. While he won his first as an independent, he won the second as a candidate for Indian National Congress (INC).

OneIndia News