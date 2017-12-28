Karnataka elections: Haveri Assembly constituency

Haveri, which means 'place of snakes' is a town which is the administrative headquarters of Haveri district. It is located in the centre of Karnataka, with equal distance from Bidar in the far north to Kollegal in the south. It is also known as the gateway to the northern districts of Karnataka. Haveri has a rich history dating back to pre-historic times.

Thousands of stone writings of different rulers like Chalukyas, Rastrakutas are found in the district. The region is particularly famous for its cardamom garlands and for marketing Byadagi red chillies, which are well known all over India.

The district is the birthplace of many eminent personalities, Santa Shishunala Sharif, the saint Kanakadasaru, Sarvajnya, Hanagal Kumara Shivayogigalu, Wagish Panditaru, Writer Galaganatharu, Ganayogi Panchakshari Gavayigalu, Gnyana Peetha Awardee Dr.V.K.Gokak and many more. The freedom fighters Mailara Mahadevappa and Gudleppa Hallikere. Siddheshwara temple at Haveri is a square plan with Dravida articulation and superstructure.

Miniature decorative Dravida and nagara style towers at Siddhesvara Temple are also in Haveri. The masters' Shri Rajiv Gandhi Karnataka University P G Centre, Kerimattihalli, Haveri is the developing educational institution.

Rudrappa Manappa Lamani is the current member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP).

