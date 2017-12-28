Karnataka elections: Hangal Assembly constituency

Hangal is a historic town in Haveri district, lying on the bed of River Dharma and is home to a rich history which is depicted through various famous temples and structures from its past.

This makes Hangal home to a diverse collection of constructions, architectural and decorating patterns unique to its various rulers belonging to different periods.

These include temples in the Jain tradition of the Kadamba dynasty which ruled the area till the 11th century, to those built in the Gadag architectural style, from grey-green coloured chloritic schist.

The most famous of these being the Tarakeshwara Temple which houses a temple to Shiva's vahana, Nandi, and his son Ganesha., Veerabhadra Temple, a listed monument of the Archaeological Survey of India. It is one of the centrally protected monuments of national importance.

The fresco paintings are particularly detailed in very bright dresses and colours here, and Billeshwara Temple, its outer walls are decorated with designs of temple towers and carved diamond-shaped depressions.

The square panels show carved serpents with intertwined tails, animals, musicians and many other carvings which are of cultural importance.

Manohar H Tahasildar is the sitting MLA and belongs to Indian National Congress.

