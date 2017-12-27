Karnataka elections: Chincholi Assembly constituency

Chincholi is a panchayat town and a taluk from Gulbarga district. Total population of Chincholi Taluk is 223,646 living in 39,617 houses, spread across total 215 villages and 33 panchayats. Males are 113,309 and Females are 110,337 Total 17,144 persons lives in town and 206,502 lives in Rural.

This town is famous for its wildlife sanctuary. It is the first dry land wildlife sanctuary in South India. The state government notified an area of 14,958 hectares of forest land in Chincholi taluk as a wildlife sanctuary in 2013, and thus Chincholi becomes the state's 21st wildlife sanctuary. Apart from the rich medicinal herbs and trees, species like red Sanders and sandalwood have been found abundantly.

The forest is home to fauna like black buck, common fox, four-horned antelope, fruit bat, hyena, Indian wolf, panther and wild boar. Over 35 species of birds here include black drongo, black-winged kite, blossom-headed parakeet, blue pigeon, black-headed oriole and grey patridge.

On the political front, the current MLA Dr Umesh G Jadav from INC is a doctor. He assumed office since 2013. He won the election by 58,599 votes. Two time chief minister of Karnataka Virendra patil was from this town.

INC , BJP are the major political parties in this area. The weather during summer is too hot and there is no railway station near to this Taluk.

The total number of electors are 180336. Among them 93122 electors are male and 87207 are female.

