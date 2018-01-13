Karnataka elections: Channagiri Assembly constituency

Chennagiri is named after Queen Chennamma of Keladi, well known for her valour and bravery. It is said that the hill in the constituency was fortified by Rani Chennamma of Keladi who lived between 1672 and 1697. Keladi Chennamma is counted among the valorous women in India.

Every year, Hazrat Mohammed Shah Mastan Qhadri R A Uroos is held at Channagiri town and Anjaneya Swamy Ratotsava at Muddenahalli and Gaddigeshwara Utsava is held for three days. A hilltop temple of Ranganatha, famously called Bete-Ranganatha is a tourist attraction.

Bhutappa, another deity with his tongue out is an attraction in the constituency.

Dhondia Wagh, the infamous plunderer of 18th century India was born in Channagiri.

Despite belonging to a Maratha family of the Pawar clan, he raided territories on the Maratha-Mysore border. After the Marathas forced him to retreat, he sought refuge from Tipu and converted to Islam, changing his name to Malik Jahan Khan.

Channagiri is famous for Arecanut Farming and Arecanut Business. Timber and Furniture are also thriving businesses.

Vadnal Rajanna from Congress is the current sitting MLA and he has won against K Madal Virupaksappa from KJP.

OneIndia News