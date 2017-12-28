Karnataka elections: Byadgi Assembly constituency

Byadgi is a town located in Haveri district of Karnataka. It is 18 km away from Haveri district. Byadgi is one among villages which is popular for its bulls and bull racing.

Famous holy place Kaginelle is located in this taluk and is about 15 km from the town. This town is famous for its chillies, the red Byadagi chillies.

The feature of Byadagi chillies is such that they are red in colour and are long, which is dried in sunlight and sent to several markets.

The chilli that is extremely spicy is one of the ingredients used in Udupi cuisines.

These chillies are now used abroad and the oil from it is used in cosmetic products. Around 20 cold storages are set up in the town for the storage of these chilles.

To produce electricity, wind fans are placed on the hills surrounding the town.

Three temples, Sri Siddeshwara Temple ,Sri Veerabhdreshwara Temple, Chandraguttemma Temple are Byadagi's most famous temples. Freedom fighter Mylara Mahadevappa is from Motebennur which is 5km away from Byadgi town.

Educational institutes such as BESM arts and commerce college, Ballari Rudrappa college, Motebennur etc are situated in Byadagi.

Basavaraj Neelappa Shivannanavar is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to Indian National Congress (INC).

OneIndia News