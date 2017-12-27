Karnataka elections: Bidar South Assembly constituency

The name of Bidar appears to be derived from 'bidiru' which means bamboo. The place seems to have been known for bamboo clusters in the past, came to be known as 'Bidaroor' and then 'Bidare', 'Bidar'.

It's a city drenched in Islamic Indian history, with this old-walled town being first the capital of the Bahmani kingdom (1428-87) and later the capital of the Barid Shahi dynasty. Picturesquely perched, the Bidar fort is more than 500 years old and still standing strong. According to the book " Bidar Heritage" published by the state Department of Archaeology, Museums and Heritage, of the 61 monuments listed by the department, about 30 are tombs located in and around Bidar city, explaining its nickname," City of Whispering Monuments". Jama Masjid, a large mosque with no minarets, located near Chaubara, Bahmani Tombs, Barid Shahi Tombs and Chaukhandi of Hazrat Khalil Ullah are some of the important places to visit. Apart from this, Bidar also has a variety of flora and fauna. Presence of temples, mosques and tombs also glorifies the spiritual aspect of the city making it popular among pilgrims.

The total number of electors is 124857. Among them 91711 electors are male and 84479 are female. The current MLA Ashok Kheny is the Managing Director of Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprises (NICE), which is best known for the construction of Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor project.

OneIndia News