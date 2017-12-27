Karnataka elections: Bellary Assembly constituency

Bellary district is spread from southwest to northeast and is situated on the eastern side of Karnataka state.

Bellary takes its name from the word Bellary which refers to goddess Durugamma. Some of the events in the great epic Ramayana are related to this historical place.

The important crops grown are cotton, jowar, groundnut, paddy, sunflower and cereals. The main source of irrigation is Tungabhadra Dam.

The Canal network accounts for 64% of the irrigated area. Ballary has many rivers, which are Tungabhadra, Hagari and Chikkahagari. The western taluks of the district are dogged by scarcity conditions with the failure of rains during successive years.

This district has rich mineral resources which are both metallic and non-metallic minerals. The metallic minerals include iron ore, manganese ore, redoxide, gold, copper and lead.

The non-metallic minerals include andalusite, asbestos, corundum, clay, delomite, limestone, limekankan, moulding sand, quartz, soap stone, granite and red ochre.

The metallic minerals are abundant is only three taluks, Sandur, Hospet and Bellary. The most important sites are the Fort Hill and the Face Hill.

These are rocky elevations with hardly any vegetation on them. The fort gave Bellary its ancient importance and led to its selection as the site of a cantonment.

B Sreeramulu is the current Member of Legislative assembly (MLA) representing the constituency and belongs to BSR Congress.

OneIndia News