Karnataka elections: Basavakalyan Assembly constituency

Basavakalyana is a town in Bidar District of the state of Karnataka. Before Independence, Basavakalyana historically known as Kalyan. It was renamed as Basava Kalyana in memory of socila reformer Basavanna, a great revolutionary. Basava, Allamaprabhu, Akka Mahadevi, Channabasavanna, Siddarama and other Sharanas are associated with Basavakalyana.

Basaveshvara temple is at the centre of Basavakalyana. A 108-ft statue of social reformer Basaveshwara is also built at a cost of over Rs. 9 crore. Apart from this, there are 24 samohica statues. There are some Islamic monuments Moti Mahal, Hydari Mahal, Peeran Durga. And other religious places such as Gachchina Matha, Kambali Matha and Sadananda Matha. Other attractions are Parusha Katte, Tripurantaka Lake, Akkanagamma Caves, Vijnaneshwara Caves and Anubhava Mantapa. It is also called as the ""First Parliament of the World"". It was led by Saint Allamprabhu.

The Basavakalyan City Municipal Council has population of 69,717 of which 36,116 are males while 33,601 are females as per report released by Census India 2011.

On the political front, Mallikarjun Sidramappa Khuba (JDS) is the current MLA who assumed his office in 2013. He won the election after winning 15,893 votes.

