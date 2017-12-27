Karnataka elections: Babaleshwar Assembly constituency

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Babaleshwar is a village in Bijapur district of North Karnataka. Located in Bijapur Taluka, Babaleshwar is 22 km from the district headquarters. Farming and agriculture related business is the main occupation for many people in the village.

Karnataka elections: Babaleshwar Assembly constituency

The village mainly grows sugarcane, grapes, pomegranates, maize, and sorgham (jawar), as well as small amounts of lemons, onions, and turmeric.

The village has several temples including Shree Hanuman Temple, Shree Mahalaxshmi Temple, Shree Pandurang Temple and Shree Gurupadeshwar Math among others.Congress party's MB Patil has won both times elections were held in this constituency in 2008 and 2013. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, MB Patil defeated BJP's Patil Vijugouda by 4,355 votes.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

karnataka assembly elections 2018

Story first published: Wednesday, December 27, 2017, 13:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 27, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.