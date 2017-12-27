Karnataka elections: Babaleshwar Assembly constituency

Babaleshwar is a village in Bijapur district of North Karnataka. Located in Bijapur Taluka, Babaleshwar is 22 km from the district headquarters. Farming and agriculture related business is the main occupation for many people in the village.

The village mainly grows sugarcane, grapes, pomegranates, maize, and sorgham (jawar), as well as small amounts of lemons, onions, and turmeric.

The village has several temples including Shree Hanuman Temple, Shree Mahalaxshmi Temple, Shree Pandurang Temple and Shree Gurupadeshwar Math among others.Congress party's MB Patil has won both times elections were held in this constituency in 2008 and 2013. In 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, MB Patil defeated BJP's Patil Vijugouda by 4,355 votes.

