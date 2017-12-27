Karnataka elections: Aurad Assembly constituency

Aurad (Barahalli) is a panchayat town in Bidar district. Aurad is the entrance of Karnataka from the north and has a famous Sri Amareshwar temple located in the heart of town. The temple was built in the 10th century. According to the locals, Lord Amareshwara of Aurad was the saint from heaven has done unbroken meditation for God prior to 10th Century. There was a big forest and an anthill was buildup around him, a cow was feeding her milk. The present temple was built by the devotees of Lord Amareshwara.

There has been no serious study on the history of Aurad but the experts and historians who visited Aurad had undoubtedly clarified on the basis of the fragments, that the earlier Avarawadi is today's Aurad. A fragment found in the Amareshwar Temple and one at Amareshwar Girls High School, it was clearly mentioned the name of Avarwadi.

Manjra is the tributary of Godavari, which enters into Aurad at Horandi and flows as taluka boundary through Sonal, Kalgapur, Hulsur, Khed, Halalli, Nidoda, Nittur, Babli, Bachepalli. Ladha, Koutha(B), Khanapur and at the end it leaves Aurad at Kandgul village.

The current MLA of Aurad is Prabhu B. Chavan, who contested and won from BJP party. Prabhu is a two term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

