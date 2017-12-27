Karnataka elections: Aland Assembly constituency

Aland is a town in Gulbarga district. It is the headquarters of Aland Taluk. Aland was formed in 1952 as a Town Municipal Council. Aland consists of 168 villages and 40 panchayats. Khatarbad is the smallest village and Madan Hipperga is the biggest village.

It is a dry area, with low rainfall. The people mostly here live in poverty. Power shortage is a serious issue in Aland. The city has recorded the maximum incidents of farmer suicides. Lack of natural resources and education has given birth to serious issues as low industrialization and high unemployment respectively. There is no railway station near to Aland Taluk in less than 10 km.

It has a population of 42,371. Males constitute 51.6 per cent of the population and females 38 per cent. Aland has a low literacy rate of 49.4 per cent.

BR Patil represents the Aland constituency. He is from the Karnataka Janatha Paksha.

