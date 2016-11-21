INS Chennai: Facts you need to know about it

INS Chennai', the third indigenously designed guided missile destroyer in the Kolkata class has been commissioned into Navy by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar.

The commissioning of INS Chennai was also graced by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Sunil Lanba.

Here are the facts you need to know about it

Built at the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd in Mumbai.

With an overall length of 164 metres and displacement of over 7,500 tons, 'INS Chennai' is one of the largest destroyers in the Indian Navy's fleet.

It is armed with supersonic surface-to-surface BrahMos missiles and Barak-8 long range surface-to-air missiles.

It will be assigned to the western fleet after completion of some additional trials of systems deployed on it. It is the final destroyer ship in this class.

The first ship of the class, named 'INS Kolkata', was commissioned on August 16, 2014, followed by 'INS Kochi' which was commissioned on September 30, 2015.

The third destroyer will be placed under the operational and administrative control of the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command.

(With inputs from PTI)