In India, Driving License is more important for any individual for not only driving vehicles on the road legally but also acts as an identity proof. If your driving license is lost damaged or stolen then you can apply for duplicate driving license by asking to RTO that issued your license. Sometimes online facility also offered by few RTO's to file or apply for duplicate driving license.

We all know the troubles we faced to get the permanent driving license. It is vital to be more careful in keeping all the documents safe. But, no matter sometimes they are misplaced or lost. If we lose our original driving license or stolen by somebody, then we can apply for the duplicate copy by contacting the same RTO that issued your DL. You can either directly visit the RTO or apply for duplicate driving license without any hassles. Below we have briefly explained more about applying for duplicate driving license in india.

But you don't have to worry about it as this guide to getting a duplicate driving license can put an end to all your worries.

What is Duplicate Driving License?

A duplicate driving license is a copy of existing driving licence that is issued to a person in case his driving license is stolen, lost, destroyed. RTO offices all across India are given the authority to issue a duplicate driving license to an individual whose original license is torn, misplaced or stolen.

A duplicate driving license can be issued from the same RTO that issued the original license. In Kerala, you can get a duplicate driving license offline and online too.

Documents Necessary to Apply for Duplicate Driving Licence:

Following are the documents necessary if you wish to apply for duplicate driving licence incase your original DL is lost or stolen; This list of documents may or may not vary for each state.

Application Form LLD (for intimation of loss or destruction of driving licence and application for duplicate)

Original Licence (if he same is in a torn, mutilated or soiled state).

Attested photocopies of the original driver licence (in case the same is lost).

A First Instance Report (FIR) or NCR of the licence, in case it is lost or stolen.

Passport sized photographs

Details of the Driving Licence

Age proof documents for reference

Address Proof documents for reference

You will be required to submit the below age and address proof documents

Age proof (Any one):

Birth certificate

Pan card

Passport

SSC certificate

School transfer certificate with the date of birth printed on it

Address proof (Any one):

Permanent address proof:

House agreement

LIC policy bond

Voters ID card

Ration card

Electricity bill issued in applicant name

Aadhar Card

Passport

Temporary address proof (Registered Rental agreement and LPG bill/electricity bill)

How to Apply for a Duplicate Driving License in India?

If you are looking to apply for a duplicate driving license in India, then here is how you can get a DL online or offline.

How to Apply for Duplicate Driving License Online?

In some of the states, RTO's offer online facility to apply for duplicate driving license. Before applying you need to ensure that whether the particular State Transport Department is offering the online facility or not by visting their official website.

You need to follow the below steps for obtaining a duplicate driving license online:

First you have to fill the LLD form Completely and submit it. Also upload all the necessary documents via available upload option.

Take a printout of the filled LLD form and attach photographs wherever necessary and sign the form.

Submit all the necessary documents along with the form at the RTO office from where you originally got your Driving License from. Also for getting duplicate DL, you will not be tested again for driving.

Once your submission is done, the duplicate driving license will be sent to your registered home address via post. Also, you will be given a receipt which can be used in lieu of driving license till you get your duplicate Driving License.

How to Apply for Duplicate Driving License Offline?

It is very easy procedure involved in applying duplicate driving license through offline than the online procedure. If you stay near to your respective RTO office then follow the steps to get your duplicate Driving License from the RTO without any issues.

Go to RTO office where you received the original driving license. Get LLD Form and fill all the details with your signatures whereever necessary.

Submit all the necessary documents along with the form at the RTO office from where you originally got your Driving License from. Sometimes additional documents might be asked for depending on the reason of applying for a duplicate license.

You will be required to pay a nominal fee for getting your duplicate driving license. Once this is done, you will get a receipt which can be used in place of a driving license till you get a duplicate license. The duplicate driving license will be sent to your registered home address via post.

Application Form for Duplicate DL:

Inorder to get the duplicate driving license without any hassles then it is required to fill the LLD form. For getting a duplicate license, you have to fill the form LLD that contains the following details:

Enter your Full name and address same as mentioned in the driving license. In the Form LLD you have to mention why you apply for duplicate driving license. How it lost etc.. If the license, destroyed, troned, lost, defaced, you should mention the exact reason for the loss of driving license. Also, you will be required to enter the driving license number, class of motor vehicle for which the driving license was held, name of driving license holder, licensing authority and the expiry date of the license. You will also have to give a declaration stating your dirving license was not impounded by any authority Once you entered all the details, sign the application and mention the place and date. If you choose to fill the form online, you can reset or save the information which will be a big benefit. Also,you will receive a copy of the form in PDF format which you can print out and submit at the RTO after signing.

FAQ's About Duplicate Driving License:

1. Is there any validity of duplicate driving license?

No there is no validity of your duplicate driving license, since the information mentioned in duplicate DL and original DL are same. Remember you are not renewing or correcting your license by applying for a duplicate driving license. But normally the driving license is valid upto 20 years from the date of issue.

2. Can I get a duplicate learner's driving license?

Yes You can get a duplicate learner driving license.

3. I got my driving license in chennai which was stolen recently. Can I apply for a duplicate driving license at the hyderabad RTO?

No, you will have to apply for a duplicate driving license only at the RTO which issued your Driving License previously.

4. Will I have to give a driving test for getting a duplicate driving license?

No, you will not have to give a driving test for getting a duplicate driving license

5. I have lost my Learner License. Can I apply for a duplicate driving license?

No, you can apply for a duplicate driving license only if you have held a permanent driving license that has been recently stolen, lost or damaged. You will be required to apply again for a LLR if you have lost it. Some state RTOs also give duplicate Learner License.

