Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Siddhpur constituency- Chandan Thakor

Congress party fielded Chandan Thakor from Siddhpur constituency. Siddhpur is a general constituency. Thakor's candidature led to protests from the minority community and the Thakor Sena in Siddhpur. Sidhpur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat.

It is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 230 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 223963. Balvantsinh Chandansinh Rajput of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 87518 votes. Chandan Thakor of the Congress will take on Jainarayan Vyas of the BJP in the sacred town of Siddhpur in the 2017 Assembly Elections.

OneIndia News