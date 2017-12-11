Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Shehra constituency- Dushyantsinh N. Chauhan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Dushyantsinh N. Chauhan from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Shehra Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Dushyantsinh N. Chauhan

Shehra in Panchmahal district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 186 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Ahir Bharvad won the seat with 76468 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chauhan is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farming, Business, Social And Political Activity.

Chauhan's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 0:06 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.