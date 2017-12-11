Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Shehra constituency- Dushyantsinh N. Chauhan

Dushyantsinh N. Chauhan from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Shehra Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Shehra in Panchmahal district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state. The constituency will have 186 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Ahir Bharvad won the seat with 76468 votes.

According to myneta.info, Chauhan is a 12th Pass. He has stated his profession as Farming, Business, Social And Political Activity.

Chauhan's assets are worth of 1 crores and he has three criminal cases reported against him.

