Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Radhanpur constituency- Alpesh Thakor

OBC leader Alpesh Zala (Thakor), popularly known as Alpesh Thakor, has been fielded from Radhanpur. It is a General category constituency. Alpesh Thakor comes from Endla village of Ahmedabad district. Alpesh Zala is the convenor of Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena (GKTS).

He has also founded the OBC, SC, ST Ekta Manch, a social platform to demand proper reservations for people of the respective communities, shortly after the Patidar reservation agitation. Thakor's father, Khodaji Thakore, switched from the BJP to the Congress in the mid-1990s. Radhanpur seat is a bastion of the Thakor community and is currently held by the BJP.

Thakor recently had joined the Congress in the presence of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Radhanpur is located in Patan district. The constituency will have 270 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 237753. Thakor Nagarji Harchandji of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 69493 votes.

