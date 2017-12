The Congress party's candidate from the Padra Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Jaspalsinh M. Thakor.

Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel, BJP, is the sitting MLA of this constituency. He won the election in 2012 with 75,227 votes defeating Thakor Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh, INC, by 4,308 votes. Dineshbhai Balubhai Patel of BJP will contest Assembly election 2017 against Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Thakor of INC.

OneIndia News