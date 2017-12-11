Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Nathabhai Patel constituency- Vijapur

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Congress has fielded Nathabhai Patel from Vijapur constituency. Vijapur assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Mehsana district. This assembly seat represents Vijapur Taluka segment.

Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Nathabhai Patel constituency- Vijapur

Prahladbhai Patel of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 70729 votes. In 2012, BJP candidate Kantibhai Ramabhai Patel lost the seat. Congress won the seat with 70729 votes while BJP could secure 61970 votes.

Both BJP and Congress parties in a direct fight since 1980 assembly elections. The first election in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha was held in 1962 and various delimitations have taken place in that long duration. Many constituencies have been added later on.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat assembly elections 2017, gujarat, congress

Story first published: Monday, December 11, 2017, 8:02 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.