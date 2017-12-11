Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Nathabhai Patel constituency- Vijapur

Congress has fielded Nathabhai Patel from Vijapur constituency. Vijapur assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Mehsana district. This assembly seat represents Vijapur Taluka segment.

Prahladbhai Patel of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 70729 votes. In 2012, BJP candidate Kantibhai Ramabhai Patel lost the seat. Congress won the seat with 70729 votes while BJP could secure 61970 votes.

Both BJP and Congress parties in a direct fight since 1980 assembly elections. The first election in Gujarat Vidhan Sabha was held in 1962 and various delimitations have taken place in that long duration. Many constituencies have been added later on.

OneIndia News