Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Naranpura constituency- Nitin Patel

The Congress party's candidate from Naranpura Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Nitin Patel.

Naranpura assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat. It is located in Ahmedabad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. Naranpura is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 234 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 230337.

Amit Shah of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,03,988 votes.

