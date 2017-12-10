Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Nadiad constituency- Jitendra S. Patel

Jitendra S. Patel from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Nadiad Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Nadiad in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 143 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Pankajkumar Vinubhai Desai won the seat with 75335 votes.

According to myneta.info, Patel is Gujarat State Higher secondary Education Board. He has stated his profession Farmer & Business.

Patel's assets are worth of 2 crores and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News