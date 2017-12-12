Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Mansa constituency- Sureshbhai Patel

The Congress party's candidate from Mansa Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sureshbhai Patel.

Mansa is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Gandhinagar district. The seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.

The constituency will have 229 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 201488.

Amitbhai Chaudhari of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 78068 votes.

OneIndia News