Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Maninagar constituency- Sweta Brahmbhatt

The Congress party's candidate from Maninagar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Sweta Brahmbhatt.

Maninagar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located on Eastern side of city Ahmedabad. This constituency is a totally urban population.

The constituency will have 175 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 1,84,089.

BJP's Narendra Modi contested and consecutively won thrice from this seat in 2002, 2007 and 2012. Suresh Patel of BJP took over the seat in 2014 after Modi quit as the legaslative assembly member of Maninagar.

OneIndia News