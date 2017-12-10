Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Mahudha constituency- Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Thakor

Indrajitsinh Natvarsinh Thakor from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Mahudha Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Mahudha in Kheda district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 258 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, Congress candidate Natvarsinh Fulsinh Thakor won the seat with 58373 votes.

According to myneta.info, Thakor is a B.A. Graduate. He has stated his profession as Farming.

Thakor's assets are worth of 26 lakhs and he has no criminal cases reported against him.

OneIndia News