Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Lunavada constituency- Prananjay Ditya S Parmar

Prananjay Ditya S Parmar from Indian National Congress Party has filed nomination papers from Lunavada Constituency in the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections 2017.

Lunavada in Mahisagar district is one of the 182 constituencies in the state.

The constituency will have 339 polling stations.

Heerabhai Haribhai Patel of Congress is the sitting MLA who won 2012 Assembly election against Malivad Kalubhai Hirabhai of BJP.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held over two phases on December 9 and 14. Results will be counted, on the same day as that of Himachal Pradesh, on December 18.

OneIndia News