Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Gariadhar constituency- PM Kheni

PM Kheni has been named Congress candidate from Gariadhar constituency. Gariadhar is a general category constituency. Gariadhar seat located in Bhavnagar district. Gariadhar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies in the state. The constituency has 240 polling stations.

In 2012 assembly polls, BJP candidate Keshubhai Hirjibhai Nakrani won the seat with 53377 votes. Gariadhar is famous for being the home town the saint Valamram, a disciple of Bhoja Bhagat, whose ashram and samadhi is located here.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 13, 2017, 10:05 [IST]
