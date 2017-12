The Congress party's candidate from the Fatepura Assembly constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Raghu D. Machhar. Fatepura Assembly is reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara is the current MLA representing Fatepura Assembly constituency. In 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, Rameshbhai Bhurabhai Katara had defeated Congress party's Machhar Ditabhai Bhimabhai by 62,64 votes.

OneIndia News