Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Deesa constituency- Govabhai H Rabari

Congress has fielded Govabhai H Rabari from Deesa constituency. He was born on 1st June, 1954 in Kunchavada taluka Disa. He studied till 7th standard. Govabhai was elected in the bye-election held in 2014 for the seat fallen vacant due to the resignation of Member Shri Liladharbhai Vaghela on being elected as a Member of Parliament. According to Myneta.info, he is facing four criminal cases. He has declared worth Rs 3 Crore assets. Deesa is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Banaskantha district.

The constituency will have 252 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 230537. Vaghela Liladharbhai Khodaji of BJP won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 66294 votes.

Permanent Address: At and Post Kunchawada, Taluka Disa, Dist. Banaskantha

Present Address: (Office) Opp. Taluka Panchayat, Disa, Dist. B.K.

OneIndia News