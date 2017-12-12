Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Dariapur constituency- Gaisuddin Sheikh

The Congress party's candidate from Dariapur Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Gaisuddin Sheikh.

Dariapur assembly constituency is one of the 182 assembly constituency of Gujarat.

Gaisuddin Habibuddin Shaikh of Congress is the sitting MLA. He won the election in 2012 with 60,967 votes defeating Bharat Barot of BJP by 2,621 votes. He became MLA for the first time in 2012.

Dariyapur is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Ahmedabad district. This is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 175 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 1,84,089.

