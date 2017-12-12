Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Danilimda constituency- Shailesh Parmar

The Congress party's candidate from Danilimda Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Shailesh Parmar. He won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 73,573 votes.

Danilimda is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district.

This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. This seat is reserved for member of Scheduled Caste.

The constituency will have 206 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,16,136.

JJ Mewada of Aam Aadmi Party will be contesting from Danilimda in the upcoming assembly elections.

