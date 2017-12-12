Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Bapunagar constituency- Himmatsinh Patel

The Congress party's candidate from Bapunagar Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Himmatsinh Patel.

Bapunagar is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district.

This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation. This is totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 184 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 1,83,671.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Anil Verma from this seat for the upcoming assembly elections.

Jagrupsinh Rajput of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 51,058 votes.

OneIndia News