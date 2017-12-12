Gujarat elections: Congress candidate from Amraiwadi constituency- Arvindsinh Chauhan

The Congress party's candidate from Amraiwadi Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Arvindsinh Chauhan.

Amraiwadi is one of the 182 assembly constituencies of Gujarat. It is located in Amdavad district. This seat came into existence after 2008 delimitation.This is a totally urban seat.

The constituency will have 240 polling stations. In 2012 assembly polls, the number of electors for this seat was 2,62,179.

Hasmukh Patel of Indian National Congress won the seat in 2012 assembly elections with 1,08,683 votes.

OneIndia News