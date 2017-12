The BJP party's candidate from the Kalol Assembly Constituency for the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 is Dr. Tejshriben D Patel.

Constituency number 39, Viramgam, will go to polls on December 14. The BJP has fielded Tejashriben D Patel from the seat. The seat is currently held by INC's Tejashreeben Dilipkumar Patel who had defeated the BJP's Patel Pragjibhai Naranbhai in 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections. The results on this seat will be announced on December 18.

OneIndia News